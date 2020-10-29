Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz Answers, October 29: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs 10,000

Amazon India has returned with its daily Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz for October 29, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000.

Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 15, at 12:00 PM IST

The quiz is live and will run until November 15, at 12:00 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance Rs. 10,000 in the Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'ReadytoPOD Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz answers - October 29

Here are all the Amazon ReadytoPOD Quiz answers for October 29:

Question 1. The new Ariel 3 in 1 PODs can be used for which of these type of washing machines?

Answer: Both option 1 & 2

Question 2. The Ariel 3 in 1 PODs have a unique ___ chambered design. Fill in the blanks

Answer: 3

Question 3. Which of these functions are performed by the Ariel 3 in 1 PODs?

Answer: All of these

Question 4. The Ariel 3 in PODs provide __ clean. Fill in the blanks

Answer: HD

Question 5. Which of these precautions should you take while using the Ariel 3 in PODs?

Answer: Keep away from children

Image credits: Shutterstock