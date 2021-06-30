Amazon Realme Buds Q2 Quiz Answers For June 30th; Chance To Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for June 30th, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 10,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: June 30th

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am to 12 pm

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Read on to know Amazon quiz answers

Amazon Realme buds Q2 quiz answers

Question 1: Which is the latest True Wireless Earbuds recently launched by realme among the following? Hint: The first sale of this earbuds will be on 30th June, 12 PM

Answer: realme Buds Q2

Question 2: Realme Buds Q2 comes with the state of the art ANC technology that gives you a premium music experience. What does ANC stands for?

Answer: Active Noise Cancellation

Question 3: The 480mAh Large Li-ion Battery on the realme Buds Q2 is capable of providing how many hours of playtime?

Answer: Up to 28 hours

Question 4: Realme Buds Q2 comes with latest Bluetooth Version BT v5.2 for seamless connection. What other features does the earbuds have?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5: Realme Buds Q2 supports Google Fast Pair for hassle free and instant connection to your smartphone

Answer: TRUE

