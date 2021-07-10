Last Updated:

Amazon Redmi Note 10s Quiz For July 10: Know The Correct Answers And Win Exciting Rewards

Amazon Redmi note 10s quiz answers for July 10 are here! Stand a chance to win exciting prizes by answering all questions correctly. Read on to know more.

Nikita Bishay
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Redmi Note 10s Quiz for July 10, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win rewards. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting prizes.

Amazon Redmi Note 10s Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the rear camera specifications of the Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 64MP

Question 2: What is the battery capacity of the Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 5000mAh

Question 3: Which processor used in Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: MediaTek Helio G95

Question 4: What is the charging capacity of the Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: 33W fast charging

Question 5: Which display is used in Redmi Note 10S?

Answer: Super AMOLED Display

How to Play the Amazon answer and win quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App-only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & sign in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners' list declaration date.

