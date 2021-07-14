Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz For July 14: Answer Correctly And Win Rs 5000

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz comes right after the launch of Amazon Mi 11 Ultra 5G Quiz. The arrival of this quiz was not surprising as Redmi announced earlier on July 20 that the Redmi Note 10T will be their first 5G smartphone in India. Amazon India and Redmi have joined hands to introduce a quiz.

The Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz on Amazon Funzone is similar to other Redmi smartphone quizzes like Redmi Note 10S Quiz, Redmi Note 10S Spin and Win Quiz and Redmi 9 Power Quiz. The winners are selected by a random draw of lots.

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz: answer and win Rs 5,000

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz is being held from July 12 till July 29, 2021. A total of 40 participants will be selected as winners. Each winner will be rewarded with Rs 5,000 in the form of Amazon Pay balance and the winners will be announced on August 7, 2021. The prize money will be credited to the winners before August 8, 2021.

How to find Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz?

The Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz is live on the Funzone section of the Amazon app. To find this quiz, search for funzone on your Amazon app. Click the first result and select the “Win gadgets and more from your favourite brands” section. Click the link to start the quiz.

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz: how to play?

To play Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz, you need to download the Amazon mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Open the app and sign in using your existing account or create a new account.

Search for Funzone and click on the first result.

Scroll down to the “Win gadgets and more from your favourite brands” section.

Click on the banner for Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz.

Now, tap the “Play Now” button at the bottom of the page.

Click on Notify Me and then participate in the quiz.

Answer all the questions correctly to enter the pool for the lucky draw.

The last screen will confirm that you have entered the lucky draw.

Amazon Redmi Note 10T 5G Quiz questions and answers

Question 1: When was the 1st Redmi Note launched in India?

Answer: 2014

Question 2: How many Redmi Notes have been shipped all across the world until the date?

Answer: 20 Cr+

Question 3: Which is or will be the first 5G phone launched by Redmi in India?

Answer: Redmi Note 10T 5G

Question 4: When will Redmi Note 10T 5G be launched in India?

Answer: 20th July

Question 5: How many Note series devices have been launched in India in 2021?

Answer: 4. Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10S, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max