Amazon Republic Day Quiz Answers For January 25th, Stand A Chance To Win Rs 26,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Republic Day Edition Answer and Win where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win Amazon Pay cashback. The Amazon Quiz for January 25th is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 26,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Republic Day Edition Answer and Win quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: 26,000

Amazon quiz date: January 25th, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon quiz

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 10,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Republic day quiz answers

Question 1: Which of these concepts highlighted in the Indian Constitution are inspired by the French Constitution?

Answer: All of the above

Question 2: Which of these awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day?

Answer: All of the above

Question 3: Who was the first chief guest for India's first Republic day celebrations?

Answer 3: Sukarno

Question 4 Which is the lengthiest written constitution in the world?

Answer 4 Constitution of India

Question 5: The National Anthem of India Jana-gana-mana was originally composed in which language?

Answer 5 Bengali

Question 6: Which Christian Hymn is played during Republic Parade?

Answer 6: Abide with me

