Amazon Rewind 2020 Answer And Win Answers For November 26; Win Rs 20,000 In Amazon Pay

Amazon India is back with Amazon Rewind 2020 Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for November 26, 2020, is live now and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win Rs 20,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quiz today focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Pay quiz.

Amazon Rewind 2020 quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 20,000 in Amazon Pay

Amazon quiz date: November 26, 2020

Amazon quiz time: 8 AM to 12 PM

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon answer and win Quiz?

Step 1: The Amazon Pay Quiz is an Amazon App-only quiz, so we suggest you download and install the app on your Android or iOS device.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account or create a new one if you do not have an existing Amazon account.

Step 3: Click on the menu icon and select 'FunZone'

Step 4: Select 'Amazon Pay' and start answering the questions by tapping the “Start” button.

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 20,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Answer and win answers for quiz today

In February 2020, the first cubs of which animal were born through the in vitro fertilization method?

Answer 1 is- Cheetah

In March 2020, a 67 million year old fossil was discovered, which had great scientific importance. What was the fossil called?

Answer 2 is- WonderChicken

2020 saw, for the first time ever, the Academy Award for Best Picture go to a Non-English language feature film. Which film?

Answer 3 is- Parasite

Sumit Nagal became the first Indian in 7 years to win a Grand Slam singles match by beating Bradley Klahn at which tournament?

Answer 4 is- US Open

Which actor famous for his role as Jim in 'The Office' created a YouTube series called 'Some Good News' which went viral?

Answer 5 is- John Krasinski

