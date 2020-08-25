Amazon Ring Of Rewards Quiz Answers For August 25; Win Various Prizes

Amazon India is back with Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. If a contestant wins something from the wheel, then they have to answer one question after that in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win. We have provided below necessary details.

Read Also | Apple Backtracks On Monetising Wordpress, Apologises For Forcing App To Add Purchases

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Various

Amazon Quiz Date: August 25 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Read Also | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's Cases Cross 31-lakh Mark; Haryana CM Tests Positive

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Read Also | Pluto Was Demoted From Planet To ‘dwarf Planet’ On This Day In 2006; Here's Why

Prizes:

Subject to fulfilment of these T&Cs, the below "Prizes" will be awarded, under this Contest, to such number of winners as provided in the table below: S. No. Prize Description No. of Prizes "Win" category:

Shopping offer worth 50% up to INR 150- (Indian Rupees One Fifty only) on shopping orders on Amazon. Essential store offer worth 20% up to INR 100 - (Indian Rupees One Hundred only) on BigBazzar, More or Medplus store paid via Amazon Pay. Shopping offer worth 10% up to INR 100 - (Indian Rupees One hundred only) on Shopping orders on Amazon paid via Amazon Pay UPI Postpaid offer worth Flat INR 75 - (Indian Rupees Seventy Five only) on paying postpaid bill via Amazon Pay UPI Amazon Pay balance worth INR 1000 each - (Indian Rupees one thousand only) to 25 lucky winners "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account.

Amazon spin and win answer

How many days are there in the month of September?

Answer: 30

Read Also | Self-collected Saliva As Good As Deep Nasal Swabs For Diagnosing COVID-19: Study