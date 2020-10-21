Amazon Ring Of Rewards Quiz Answers For October 21; Win Various Prizes

Amazon India is back with the Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz where users can answer a question and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz is live now, and lucky winners will be eligible to win various prizes and other exciting prizes. The Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz is based on general knowledge and provides an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the question and answer for today's Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz.

Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz details

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 50, Rs 10, Rs 25, Rs 100, Rs 1,000

Amazon quiz date: October 21st

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Spin” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the question correctly in the Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz question correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with various prizes or other prizes for answering the question correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

Amazon Ring of Rewards Quiz answers

How many days are there in the month of December?

31

