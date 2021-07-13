Amazon Road To Tokyo 2020 Contest For July 13: Answer And Win ₹10,000

Last Updated:

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Amazon has brought its Amazon Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz for Olympics enthusiasts. Amazon already has different quizzes such as Amazon International Olympic Day Quiz, Amazon Olympic Edition Spin and Win Quiz, and Amazon International Olympic Day Jackpot Quiz. Now, Amazon has brought the brand new "Road to Tokyo 2020" Contest, backed by Sports Authority of India (SAI). 

The Amazon Road to Tokyo Contest has been launched under the Funzone Quiz section in the Amazon App on July 12, 2021.

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Winning Prices

For winning the Road to Tokyo Quiz 2020, you have to carefully answer the given questions and stand a chance to win ₹10,000  as Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Results July 2021

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz has started on July 12, 2021 and will end on July 18, 2021. Five lucky winners will be selected every week from the participants and the results will be declared on August 10, 2021. 

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Answers

1. Which country has hosted the most Olympics?
Answer: United States
2. When were the first recorded Olympics held?
Answer: 776 BC 
3. When did India first participate in the Olympics Games? 
Answer: 1900 
4. At which Olympic Games was the Olympic flame introduced for the first time?
Answer: 1928, Amsterdam 
5. The telecasting of games through television started from which Olympics?
Answer: 1936, Berlin 

How to play Amazon Quiz 'Road to Tokyo 2020'?

  • Amazon Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz has been launched on the Amazon app just before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In order to play this quiz, you must follow the provided instructions carefully. 
  • Download the Amazon app from Google Play Store or Apple Store.
  • Next, you need to sign in or sign up from an account or you can sign up using the following link: https://www.amazon.in/b?ie=UTF8&node=6967393031
  • After signing in, go to the Funzone section and scroll down to find the newly launched Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz
  • You will be provided with five questions that you need to answer correctly.
  • After answering the questions, you will be eligible for the draw. 
  • The winners will be announced on August 10 and will be awarded 10,000 each as the Amazon Pay Balance. Along with that, the Sports Authority of India will also gift T-shirts to eligible winners.

