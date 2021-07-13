Amazon Road To Tokyo 2020 Contest For July 13: Answer And Win ₹10,000

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Amazon has brought its Amazon Road to Tokyo 2020 Quiz for Olympics enthusiasts. Amazon already has different quizzes such as Amazon International Olympic Day Quiz, Amazon Olympic Edition Spin and Win Quiz, and Amazon International Olympic Day Jackpot Quiz. Now, Amazon has brought the brand new "Road to Tokyo 2020" Contest, backed by Sports Authority of India (SAI).

The Amazon Road to Tokyo Contest has been launched under the Funzone Quiz section in the Amazon App on July 12, 2021.

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Winning Prices

For winning the Road to Tokyo Quiz 2020, you have to carefully answer the given questions and stand a chance to win ₹10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance.

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Results July 2021

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz has started on July 12, 2021 and will end on July 18, 2021. Five lucky winners will be selected every week from the participants and the results will be declared on August 10, 2021.

Amazon Road to Tokyo Quiz Answers

1. Which country has hosted the most Olympics?

Answer: United States

2. When were the first recorded Olympics held?

Answer: 776 BC

3. When did India first participate in the Olympics Games?

Answer: 1900

4. At which Olympic Games was the Olympic flame introduced for the first time?

Answer: 1928, Amsterdam

5. The telecasting of games through television started from which Olympics?

Answer: 1936, Berlin

How to play Amazon Quiz 'Road to Tokyo 2020'?