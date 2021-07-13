Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz Time Answers Live For July 13; Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon and Samsung are back with another quiz related to Galaxy M32 smartphones. The smartphone made its debut in India on Sunday, July 11 and now we have another quiz. This time, it is called Amazon Samsung Galaxy Daily Quiz Time and it seems like there will be a new quiz every day. Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz Time could bring a number of daily rewards for the participants.

How to find Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz Time on Funzone?

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz is a new device-centric quiz that aims to test your knowledge about the new Galaxy M32 smartphone that made its debut on Amazon India this week. In order to find this quiz, open the Amazon Shopping app and search for Funzone. Click on the first result and scroll down to find the Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz: Answer and win Rs 10,000

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz is joining the Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz as a new daily quiz on the Funzone section of the app. The idea of this quiz seems to be about a new daily quiz where the questions will be based on the Galaxy M32 smartphone. The first day is all about testing your knowledge of the phone and some of the key features of the display found on this device. We expect the quiz to be centred around some of the key features of the smartphone and run on a daily basis.

The Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz on Amazon Funzone is being held on a daily basis and today’s quiz will conclude at the end of the day on Tuesday, July 13. Amazon says only one participant will be selected as the winner and the winner will get Rs 10,000 in the form of an Amazon Pay balance. The name of this lucky winner will be posted on Wednesday, July 14 and the prize will be credited to the selected winner on or before July 31, 2021.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz: how to participate in Funzone?

Download the Amazon mobile app from the App Store or Google Play Store.

Log in using your existing account or create a new account.

Search for Funzone and click on the first result

Tap on the banner for Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz.

Answer all the questions correctly to enter the pool for the lucky draw.

The last screen will confirm that you have entered the lucky draw.

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Daily Quiz Time questions and answers

Question 1: Which processor powers the Galaxy M32?

Answer: MediaTek Helio G80

Question 2: What is the maximum clock speed achievable on the M42’s 5G processor?

Answer: 2.0 GHz

Question 3: What is the GPU on the M32 that gives you a fun gaming experience?

Answer: ARM Mali G52

Question 4: The storage on the M32 is expandable up to?

Answer: 1 TB

Question 5: What is the RAM storage on the highest variant of the M32

Answer: 6 GB