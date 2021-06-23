Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers: Here Are The Amazon Quiz Answers For M32 Quiz

An Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz has arrived and it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win The Samsung Galaxy M32 smartphone. The Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win many prizes. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz Answers.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy M32 Smartphone

Amazon Quiz Date: June 23 to June 23

Amazon Quiz Time: 12 am to 12 pm

12 am to 12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Samsung Galaxy M32 Quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a 20,000 Amazon Pay Balance prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Quiz Answers for Trends 2020

Question 1: What version of Android does the M32 run on?

Answer - Android 11

Question 2: Which is the latest OneUI version that the M32 supports right out of the box?

Answer - One UI 3.1

Question 3: Which of the following cutting-edge software gives the M32 worry-free privacy and security?

Answer - All of the above

Question 4: Which software feature on the M32 enhances your audio experience on earphones?

Answer - Dolby Atmos

Question 5: Which of the following allows you to make Simple, Secure payments right from your M32 device at NFC enabled POS Terminals?

Answer - Samsung Pay

