Amazon Samsung M31s Quiz July 23, 2020: Get All The Answers Here

The Amazon Samsung M31 Quiz for July 20, 2020 is live now. The winner will be eligible to win Samsung Galaxy M31s. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy M31s.
There is Samsung Galaxy M31s that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. What is the capacity of the battery of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?
Question 2. Which of these is the resolution of the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?
Question 3. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy M31s has ___ fast charging. Fill in the blanks.
Question 4. How many perspectives can be captured with a single take in the Samsung Galaxy M31s?
Question 5. Which of these is a feature of the camera of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?
Promo Image Source: Shutterstock