Amazon Samsung M31s Quiz July 23, 2020: Get All The Answers Here

The Amazon Samsung M31 Quiz for July 20, 2020 is live now. The winner will be eligible to win Samsung Galaxy M31s. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Amazon Quiz Date: July 23 2020- August 7, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:59 a.m.

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is Samsung Galaxy M31s that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon Samsung M31s quiz

Amazon Samsung M31s quiz answers:

Question 1. What is the capacity of the battery of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?

Answer 1. 6000 mAh.

Question 2. Which of these is the resolution of the main camera of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?

Answer 2. 64 MP

Question 3. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy M31s has ___ fast charging. Fill in the blanks.

Answer 3. 25 W.

Question 4. How many perspectives can be captured with a single take in the Samsung Galaxy M31s?

Answer 4. 10

Question 5. Which of these is a feature of the camera of the Samsung Galaxy M31s?

Answer 5. All of these.

