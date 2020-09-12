Amazon Samsung M51 Quiz Answers: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs 10,000

Amazon is back with a new Samsung M51 quiz where users can answer just a few simple questions for a chance to win exciting rewards. The Samsung M51 quiz is live and requires you to answer five questions based on Samsung devices and smartphone technology. If you get all the answers right, you can win the Amazon Pay Balance of ₹10,000. The Amazon Samsung M51 quiz began on September 10 and will run through September 24, 2020. This means that you still have enough time to participate in the Amazon Samsung M51 quiz. The 10 lucky winners will be finally announced on September 25, 2020.

Also Read | Amazon Upcoming Sale September 2020: Happy Savings Days Date And Details

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs. 10,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon quiz date: September 10, 2020, at 1:00 PM IST to September 24, 2020, at 11:59 PM IST.

Winners list declaration date: To be announced on September 25, 2020.

Also Read | Amazon Pay Cash Load Quiz Answers September 11th; Win Rs 10,000

Samsung M51 quiz answers

Question 1. What is the capacity of India’s leading smartphone battery in the Samsung Galaxy M51, the #MeanestMonsterEver?

Answer: 7000 mAh.

Question 2. Which of the below is the meanest processor in Samsung Galaxy M51?

Answer: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G.

Question 3. The ____ display in Samsung Galaxy M51 is the first-ever in M Series (Fill in the blanks).

Answer: SuperAmoled Plus Infinity-O Display.

Question 4. How many MegaPixels does the segment-leading Intelli-cam of Samsung Galaxy M51 have?

Answer: 64MP.

Question 5. The battery of the Samsung Galaxy M51 has ___ fast charging (Fill in the blanks).

Answer: 25W.

Also Read | Flipkart Quiz Answers September 12, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

How to participate in the Amazon Samsung M51 quiz?

To participate in the Amazon Samsung M51 quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:

Step 1: The Amazon Samsung M51 quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform. So make sure you have downloaded the Amazon India app on your smartphone.

Step 2: The next step is to log into your Amazon account or sign up if you are a new user.

Step 3: Once you are signed in, you need to head over to the “FunZone” section of the app. Alternatively, you can type in 'Quiz' in the search bar to locate the quiz.

Step 4: Now, click on 'Amazon Samsung Galaxy M51 Quiz' to be directed to the quiz page.

Step 5: Answer all the five questions for a chance to be the lucky winner.

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, September 12 2020: Amazon Ray-Ban Sunglasses Quiz Answers

Image credits: Shutterstock