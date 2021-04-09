Amazon Samsung Monitor Quiz For April 9, 2021: Hurry To Win The Exciting Samsung Product

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Samsung Monitor quiz to bag the exciting rewards.

Amazon Samsung Monitor Quiz

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. Click on the 'Answer and win a Samsung Smart Monitor' banner to get started. The user will need to answer 5 product-based questions to stand a chance at winning the Samsung 27 inch MS Smart Monitor (LS27AM500NWXXL, Black).

Amazon Samsung Monitor Quiz Answers

Q.1: Which feature of Samsung smart monitor enables one-step screen mirroring with mobiles?

A: Tap View

Q.2: The DeX interfacing feature on select Samsung mobiles provides desktop experience while using the Smart Monitor without a PC.

A: TRUE

Q.3: The _______ feature of Samsung Smart Monitor enables PC-less environment and easy access to files on other PCs.

A: Remote Access

Q.4: Users can set up multiple voice assistants (like Bixby 2.0, Alexa) using the Samsung Smart Monitor remote.

A: TRUE

Q.5: Which feature of Smart Monitor enables wireless dual monitor setup with MacBook?

A: Airplay 2

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 29, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #SamsungSmartMonitorQuiz will give you a higher chance at winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock