Amazon Smart Monitor Quiz Answers For April 23rd; Stand A Chance To Win A Samsung Monitor

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Smart Monitor quiz where users can answer one simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Smart Monitor quiz for April 23rd, 2021 has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon Smart Monitor quiz information

Amazon Prize: Samsung monitor

Date: April 23rd, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon Smart Monitor quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win the various prizes in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw

Amazon Smart Monitor quiz answers

1) Which feature of Samsung smart Monitor enables one-step screen mirroring with mobiles?

Ans : Tap View

2) The DeX interfacing feature on select Samsung mobiles provides desktop experience while using the Smart Monitor without a PC.

Ans : TRUE

3) The _____________ feature of Samsung Smart Monitor enables PC-less environment and easy access to files on other PCs.

Ans : Remote Access

4) Users can setup multiple voice assistants (like Bixby 2.0, Alexa) using the Samsung Smart Monitor remote.

Ans : TRUE

5) Which feature of Smart Monitor enables wireless dual monitor setup with MacBook?

Ans : Airplay2

Image credits: Shutterstock