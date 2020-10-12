Amazon Sony Bravia TV Answers October 12: Answer And Win Brand New Sony Bravia Television

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for October 12, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a brand new Sony Bravia TV. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide the opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Sony Bravia TV quiz.

Today’s Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz Information

Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz Prize: Sony Bravia TV

Sony Bravia TV Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run until November 5, 11:59 PM IST.

The quiz is live and will run until November 5, 11:59 PM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced

To be announced Number of winners: 4

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

A brand new Sony Bravia TV will be awarded to four lucky winners in this Amazon contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Sony Bravia TV quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account).

Step 3: To enter the Amazon Sony Bravia TV quiz, just click on 'FunZone' from the app menu and tap on the 'Sony Bravia TV' banner.

Step 4: Tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will enter the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw.

Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz answers - October 12

Question 1: The Sony Bravia X7400 Series comes with ________ display. Fill in the blanks.

Answer: Triluminos

Question 2: Which Operating System does the Sony Bravia X7400 Series use?

Answer: Android

Question 3: Using which of these features on the Sony Bravia X7400 Series of televisions can you perform voice search?

Answer: Google Assistant

Question 4: In terms of sound, which of these features are available on the Sony Bravia X7400 Series of televisions?

Answer: All of these

Question 5: Which of these Smart TV features are available on the Sony Bravia X7400 Series of televisions?

Answer: All of these

Image credits: Amazon