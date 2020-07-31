Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz: Answer 5 Questions To Win A New Television

The Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz for July 29, 2020 is live. 5 lucky winners will be eligible to win a Sony Bravia TV. Check out the questions and answers for the Amazon quiz today to bag the Sony Bravia TV.

Amazon Quiz Today Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Sony Bravia TV

Amazon Quiz Date: July 29 2020- August 8, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 12:00:01 p.m.- 11:59:59 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Sony Bravia TV that will be awarded to 5 lucky winners in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win a Sony Bravia TV.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an iPhone user:

Image source: Screenshot of the Amazon app

Here's where to find the Amazon Quiz in the Amazon app menu if you are an Android user:

Image source: Screenshot of the Amazon app

Today’s Amazon Sony Bravia TV Quiz

Amazon quiz answers:

Question 1. What is the resolution of the Sony BRAVIA Android LED TV 43*7400H?

Answer 1. 3840 * 2160 pixels

Question 2. Which of this is a technology, which enhances viewing experience through a wider palette of colours and more natural shades and hues?

Answer 2. Triluminos display

Question 3. The Sony BRAVIA Android LED TV 43*7400H uses which of these operating systems?

Answer 3. Android

Question 4. Which of these AI assistants can be used for voice search in the BRAVIA Android LED TV 43*7400H?

Answer 4. Google Assistant

Question 5. Which of these special features are included in the Sony BRAVIA Android LED TV 43*7400H?

Answer 5. All of these

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock