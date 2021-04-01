Amazon Spin And Win Answers For March 31; Stand A Chance To Win An Xbox Series S

Quick links:
Source: Shutterstock
Amazon is popular for bringing attractive offers to the table regularly. One of their best features is the Funzone centre that allows customers to win exciting prizes or cash by competing in an Amazon quiz or Spin and Win games. Amazon is creatively churning out several contests, this time bringing back the Amazon Spin and Win Easter Edition that allows users to win anything from an Xbox Series S, All-New Kindle Oasis (10th Gen) to cash worth Rs.10,000 and Rs.100 on Amazon Pay.
For those who aren't familiar with the Funzone section of Amazon, here's a quick tutorial on how to find it.
Q. 1 - How many sides does a square have?
A - 4
The winners will be able to see the final results on April 7, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon game using #AmazonSpinandWin will also give you an advantage at winning.