Amazon Spin And Win Contest Answers: Get A Chance To Win Rs. 5 Lakhs

Amazon India is back with Amazon Spin and Win where users spin the Amazon wheel and try their luck to win exciting prizes from Amazon India. Answer the question correctly and get a chance to win Rs. 5 lakhs. If a contestant wins something from the wheel, then they have to answer one question after that in order to be eligible to enter the lucky draw of the particular prize won in the Amazon spin and win.

Today’s Amazon Prime Day Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon spin and win prize: various

Amazon Contest Date: August 4, 2020- August 7, 2020

Amazon Contest Time- 12:00:00 a.m.- 11:59:59 p.m.(IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: to be announced

How to Play the Amazon Contest?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the Amazon Quiz page click on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Contest Prizes:

Subject to fulfilment of the T&Cs, the below "Prizes" will be awarded, under this Contest, to such number of winners as provided in the table below: S. No. Prize Description No. of Prizes "Win" category:

Amazon Pay balance worth INR 30 /- (Indian Rupees ten only) First 2,000 winners. Amazon Pay balance worth INR 100/- (Indian Rupees twenty-five only) First 1500 winners " "Chance to Win" category Fossil Bag 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots. Apple Laptop 1 winner as selected by random draw of lots. Rs. 20,000 as Amazon Pay balance 5 winners as selected by random draw of lots "Amazon Pay Balance" is a sum of all the balances associated with Amazon.in Gift Cards in your Amazon.in account. The use and redemption of Amazon Pay Balance will be governed by the "Terms and Conditions - Amazon Pay Balance: Money"

Amazon spin and win answers

Question. Prime members on Amazon enjoy which of these?

Answer. All of these

