Amazon Spin And Win Great Republic Day Answers: Check Out The Answers

Amazon Spin and Win Great Republic Day is back this time, it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 25 lakh. The Amazon spin and win great republic day 2020 Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win One Plus 8t and more. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon spin and win great republic day answers

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: Oneplus 8T and more

Amazon Quiz Date: January 14 to January 31, 2021

January 14 to January 31, 2021 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Spin and Win Great Republic Day Answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a OnePlus 8t prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. All players should hope to get all Amazon Quiz Answers correctly to get the best prize. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Spin and Win Great Republic Day Amazon Quiz Answers

Check out the Spin and Win Great Republic Day

Question 1: When Does The Upcoming Great Republic Day Sale 2021 Start For All Customers On Amazon.In?

Answer - 20th January

Amazon Spin and Win Great Republic Day Quiz Terms and Conditions

1. This Contest will be available On The 11th January 2021 from 12:00:00 a.m. (IST) To January 31st, 2021 11:59:59 p.m. (IST) (“Contest Period”).

2. In Order To Be Eligible For The Contest, During Of The Contest Period, You Must Sign-In To or Join From An account On Amazon India.

3. Once You Have Sign-In To Amazon India App, You Can Participate by Navigating to The Great Republic Day Edition Quiz page Where 1 (Five) Questions Contest Will Be Posted During The Entire Contest Period.

4. Thereafter, If You Answer All The Great Republic Day Edition Quiz Questions Correctly, You Will Be Entitled To A Lucky Draw Which Will Be Done In The Participants Who Will Give The Correct Answer To The Question.

5. After The Contest Is Over, All The Draws Will Be Taken Out Of The Competition And 1 Participants Will Be Selected As Winner(S) By Random Draw.

6. The Declared 1 Winner(s) Will Be Eligible For Winning OnePlaus 8T 5G Each (Hereinafter Referred to As “Prize(s)”).

7. Each Winner(s) Will Be Eligible For Winning One Prize Under This Contest Only.

8. Each winner Will have to claim the prize under the terms and conditions given in it.

