Amazon Spin And Win Great Republic Day Answers: Check Out The Answers

Amazon Spin and Win Great Republic Day is back this time, it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs 25 lakh. The Amazon spin and win great republic day 2020 Quiz is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win One Plus 8t and more. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and Amazon spin and win great republic day answers
There is a OnePlus 8t prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. All players should hope to get all Amazon Quiz Answers correctly to get the best prize. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Check out the Spin and Win Great Republic Day
1. This Contest will be available On The 11th January 2021 from 12:00:00 a.m. (IST) To January 31st, 2021 11:59:59 p.m. (IST) (“Contest Period”).
2. In Order To Be Eligible For The Contest, During Of The Contest Period, You Must Sign-In To or Join From An account On Amazon India.
3. Once You Have Sign-In To Amazon India App, You Can Participate by Navigating to The Great Republic Day Edition Quiz page Where 1 (Five) Questions Contest Will Be Posted During The Entire Contest Period.
4. Thereafter, If You Answer All The Great Republic Day Edition Quiz Questions Correctly, You Will Be Entitled To A Lucky Draw Which Will Be Done In The Participants Who Will Give The Correct Answer To The Question.
5. After The Contest Is Over, All The Draws Will Be Taken Out Of The Competition And 1 Participants Will Be Selected As Winner(S) By Random Draw.
6. The Declared 1 Winner(s) Will Be Eligible For Winning OnePlaus 8T 5G Each (Hereinafter Referred to As “Prize(s)”).
7. Each Winner(s) Will Be Eligible For Winning One Prize Under This Contest Only.
8. Each winner Will have to claim the prize under the terms and conditions given in it.
