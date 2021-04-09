Amazon Spin And Win Quiz Answers For April 9, 2021, To Enjoy The T20 Cricket Fever

Amazon, like many other brands, is taking turns in bringing compelling offers to the forefront. Funzone is one of the best features the app has in store for its customers, where they get a chance to win daily prizes in exchange for correct Amazon quiz answers. Amazon quizzes typically focus on product trivia or occasion-based trivia. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to cash prize credited into Amazon Pay balance. This time, to make the T20 cricket season even livelier, Amazon has brought a whole lot of exciting games to the table. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Spin and Win T20 cricket fever to bag the exciting rewards.

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz (T20 Cricket Fever)

For those who are new to the Funzone centre and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be present on the home page itself. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is decorated with several banners for exciting games and quizzes for different occasions. The T20 Cricket Fever banner will be at the top of the page itself.

To play the Spin and Win game, simply tap the screen spinning wheel to draw out a prize. The next step will be to answer a question to increase the chances of winning the prize received on the wheel. Finally, if the user answers the question correctly, they'll be promoted to the lucky draw that will truly determine their chance of claiming the prize. The prizes for the Amazon Spin and Win quiz T20 edition includes JBL Boom Box, Heega cricket bat, Fitbit smartwatch and cash prize worth Rs.10,000 and Rs.500 respectively.

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Answers (T20 Cricket Fever)

Q.1: Who has scored the most runs in IPL Tournament?

A: Virat Kohli

The winners will be able to see the final results on April 20, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonSpinandWin will give you a higher chance of winning.

Image Source: Shutterstock