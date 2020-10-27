Amazon Spin And Win Quiz Answers, October 27: Win Prizes Worth Rs. 8 Lakhs

Amazon India has returned with its daily Amazon Great Indian Festival Spin and Win quiz where users can answer one simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Spin and Win quiz for October 27, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out all the Amazon quiz answers for today's contest.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Spin and Win Prize: Prizes worth Rs. 8 lakhs

Amazon Spin and Win Prize: Prizes worth Rs. 8 lakhs

The quiz is live and will run until November 11, at 11:59 PM IST Winners list declaration date: To be announced.

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win prizes worth Rs. 8 lakhs in today's Amazon Spin and Win Quiz. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the 'Spin and Win Quiz' banner and hit 'Tap to Spin'. Based on the result, you can proceed to answer a question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 5: You have to answer just one question correctly in the Amazon Spin and Win quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz answers - October 27

Here are all the Amazon Spin and Win answers for October 27:

Question 1. What is the capital of Uttar Pradesh?

Answer: Lucknow

