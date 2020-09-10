Amazon Subscription Fest Quiz Answers For September 10, Win Rs 2,000

Amazon Subscription Fest Quiz on Amazon is live now. Users can stand a chance to win Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance which will enable users to do Amazon online shopping.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon Quiz Date: September 10th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an amount of Rs. 2,000 Amazon Pay Balance that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

Now you can subscribe to product & get automatic repeat delivery every month

Subscribe & save

Till when is the subscription fest live on amazon.in

13th September

What are the key benefit of subscribe save program ?

All of the above

If you subscribe to 3 or 3+ products you will get 10% discount

10% discount

