Amazon Tap And Win Quiz Answers For August 5th, Win A New Laptop

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon tap and win for August 5th is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a laptop. Amazon tap and win focuses on product trivia and provides the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon Tap and Win to bag exciting prizes.
Read Also | Twitter Could Face FTC Fine Of Up To $250 Million For Misusing Emails And Phone Numbers
There is a chance of winning a laptop by answering a question correctly. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer the question correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon
Read Also | Microsoft Prepares To Launch XCloud Game Streaming On Sep 15, Rolls Out Xbox Game Pass
Read Also | WhatsApp Payments To Soon Roll-out In India After RBI's Green Signal
Read Also | Amazon Prime Day Quiz Answers For Today August 3; Win Rs 1,000