Amazon Tecno Quiz Answers For September 24; Win Rs 5,000 By Answering 5 Questions

Amazon India is back with Amazon Techno Quiz in which users can watch, play and win Rs 5,000. Here are the questions and the answers for today’s Amazon Techno Quiz. Check them out below.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: September 24th, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

Stand a chance to win Rs 5,000 in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon quiz answers

TECNO SPARK 6 Air Is Equipped With A Massive Battery, What Is It’s Capacity?

6000 MAh

What Is The New Variant Of TECNO SPARK 6 Air?

3+64GB

What Is The Display Size Of TECNO SPARK 6 Air?

7″ HD+ Display

How Many Rear Cameras Does The TECNO SPARK 6 Air Have?

3

TECHNO SPARK 6 Air Comes With A _ MP Selfie Camera?

8MP

