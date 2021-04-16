Amazon Tecno Spark 7 Quiz Answers For April 16: Stand A Chance To Win Tecno Spark 7

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz that gives its customers a chance to win exciting prizes that range from cash prize to products. This time, the e-commerce giant puts a bet on Tecno Spark 7. To stand a chance at winning the smartphone, the user will have to answer product trivia. Check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon Quiz.

Amazon Tecno Spark 7 Quiz

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be available on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to a page that is equipped with several exciting Spin and Win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll down to the Play & Win section that will boast a number of product-based quizzes, one of them being the 'Answer & Win Tecno Spark 7' quiz. Five questions will be presented, of which Amazon quiz answers are provided below. Check it out.

Amazon Tecno Spark 7 Quiz Answers

Q.1: How Many Variants Are Available In Tecno Spark 7?

A: 2+32 GB And 3+64 GB

Q.2: What Is The Special Launch Price For Tecno Spark 7?

A: Starting 6,999

Q.3: Who Is The New Brand Ambassador For TECNO?

A: Ayushman Khurana

Q.4: What Are The Camera Specifications Of Spark 7?

A: 16 MP Dual AI Rear Camera + 8 Mp Selfie Camera

Q.5: What Is The Battery Capacity Of Tecno Spark 7?

A: 6000mAh

The winners will be able to see the final results on May 03, 2021, to determine whether they've made it to the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #AmazonTecnoSpark7Quiz and sharing the quiz will give you a higher chance of winning.

