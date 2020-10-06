Amazon Tecno Spark Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Answer One Simple Question To Win Prizes

Amazon India is back with another Amazon Techno Spark Spin and Win quiz where participants can win a number of exciting prizes by spinning the wheel and answering one simple question. The contest is currently live and will run until October 24, 2020, 11:59 PM. After spinning the wheel, the lucky winners can either win ₹5,000, ₹10,000, ₹15,000, ₹30,000 or ₹50,000.

Today’s Amazon Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Up to Rs 50,000

Amazon quiz date: October 2 to October 24, 2020

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

Amazon quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning the contest depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now, open the Amazon App and sign-in to your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: To access the Amazon Quiz page, just click on the menu icon and tap on 'FunZone'

Step 4: Next, you need to click on the 'Amazon Techno Spark Spin and Win' banner to enter the contest.

Step 5: Tap on 'Spin' to spin the wheel and click on 'Claim your prize'.

Step 6: Click on 'Answer the question'.

Step 5: Answer the question to enter the lucky draw.

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners will be announced after the end of the contest period.

Amazon Techno Spark Spin and Win quiz answers

Question: Which of these features are available on the Tecno Spark 6 Air?

Answer: All of these

This is the only question you need to answer to be eligible to win the prize.

Image credits: Shutterstock