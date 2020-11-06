Amazon The BoAT Quiz Answers Nov 6: Win A BoAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007

Amazon Quiz is back and this time it comes with an Amazon the boAt Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win a boAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007. The Amazon Quiz for October 1, 2020, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prices. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the boAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007.

Today’s Amazon boAt Quiz Information

Amazon boAt Quiz Prize: boAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007

boAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007 Amazon Quiz Date: November to November 30, 2020

November to November 30, 2020 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am to 12 pm

8 am to 12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: December 25, 2020

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is an Apple Mac Pro that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon boAt Nirvanaa ANC 1007 Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon the boAt quiz answers

Question 1 – The Boat 441 Truly wireless earphones has a Bluetooth range of up to __ meters.

Answer – 10

Question 2 – The battery capacity of Boat 441 Truly wireless earphones are 500mAh.

Answer – TRUE

Question 3 – The Boat 441 Truly wireless earphones come with an IPX7 rating which makes it ________.

Answer – Both 1 and 2

Question 4 – The Boat 441 Truly wireless earphones auto-connect with the phone when the case is opened due to Insta Wake N’ Pair technology.

Answer – TRUE

Question 5 – Which of these features describe Boat 441 Truly wireless earphones?

Answer – All Of The Above

