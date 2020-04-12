Amazon To Shut Down 2-hour Delivery App Prime Now In India

In the thick of Coronavirus, Amazon India has planned to shut down its 2-hour grocery delivery app Prime Now. This app was first launched in 2016 as Amazon Now, and it will be eventually replaced by Amazon Fresh. However, it is not officially announced but displayed as a message on the Prime Now app which said that it is moving to Amazon Fresh. Amazon Fresh is the grocery store within the main Amazon app launched in August last year.

According to sources, the decision to move Prime Now to Amazon Fresh had been scheduled to happen around this time, but it was delayed due to COVID-19. The reason behind this switch is expected to be due to the lack of growth Amazon Prime Now. The app was launched for Android and iOS with over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Amazon Prime Now app offered two-hour deliveries on products like groceries, household items, electronics, gifts, seasonal items and more. It also lets customers get restaurant and local store deliveries through the app. This app is exclusive only for Amazon Prime members.

On April 1, Amazon had resumed deliveries of essential orders in 24 cities. Amazon had started delivering existing orders of essential products purchased using prepaid payment methods in select pin codes of come cities/ Various e-commerce platforms including Amazon and Flipkart had halted their services owing to nationwide lockdown which began on March 24.

READ: Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Seven states back lockdown extension as Coivd cases rise to 8356

READ: COVID-19: 15 more cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi taking tally to 43

Canada collaborates with Amazon to distribute medical equipment

The Canadian government has collaborated with Amazon Canada to manage the much-needed distribution of masks, gloves, and ventilators that have been purchased by the government. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the agreement with Amazon on April 4 as the coronavirus cases in the country spike to 12,549 with at least 208 casualties.

According to reports, as the pandemic continues to tighten its grip around the world, the Canadian government has been working with the manufacturers in recent weeks to ramp-up its production to meet the surge in demand of items like face shields, masks, gloves, ventilators, gowns and test kits which are currently required by frontline fighters of the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ: How to change language on Amazon? Learn how to change your language preference

READ: Canada collaborates with Amazon to distribute medical equipment amid COVID-19 crisis

(with inputs from agencies)