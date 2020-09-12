Amazon UV Sanitech Quiz Answers: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance Rs 10,000

The Amazon UV Sanitech quiz has finally arrived where users can get a chance to win exciting rewards by answering only a few simple questions. The Amazon UV Sanitech is live and requires you to answer five questions to be eligible for a lucky draw. If you get all the answers right, you will be able to win the Amazon Pay Balance of ₹10,000. The Amazon UV Sanitech quiz began on September 11 and will run through October 2, 2020, giving you enough time to participate in the contest and win the rewards. The 10 lucky winners will be finally announced on October 5, 2020.

Amazon UV Sanitech quiz details

Amazon UV Sanitech reward – ₹10000 Amazon Pay Balance

Quiz date – September 11, 2020, at 12:00 AM IST to October 2, 2020, at 11:59 PM IST

Total winners – 10

Winners list declaration date – October 5, 2020

Amazon UV Sanitech quiz answers

Question 1. What is the name of the product shown in the video?

Answer: Orient UV Sanitech

Question 2. As per the video, ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ in ABC of Safety stands for?

Answer: Arrange, Box the objects, Contain and Sanitize

Question 3. How long (in mins) does sanitization take with Orient UV Sanitech? (Hint: Watch the video for answers)

Answer: Just 4 minutes

Question 4. As shown in the video, what all items can be sanitized using Orient UV Sanitech?

Answer: All of the above

Question 5. What is the hashtag (#) used in the video?

Answer: #4MinutestoSafety

How to participate in the Amazon UV Sanitech quiz?

To participate in the Amazon UV Sanitech quiz, you must fulfill the below requirements:

Step 1: The Amazon UV Sanitech quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform. So make sure you have downloaded the Amazon India app on your smartphone.

Step 2: The next step is to log into your Amazon account or sign up if you are a new user.

Step 3: Once you are signed in, you need to head over to the “FunZone” section of the app. Alternatively, you can type in 'Quiz' in the search bar and locate the UV Sanitech Quiz.

Step 4: Click on 'Amazon UV Sanitech Quiz' to be directed to the quiz page.

Step 5: Now, answer all the five questions to be eligible for the lucky draw and a chance to win the prize.

Image credits: Shutterstock