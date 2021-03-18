Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz: Here Are All The Correct Answers For This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. The Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz is one that tests the customer's knowledge about the features of the X60 Pro smartphone. Vivo is soon to launch three smartphones in this series – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. Here's a list of all the correct answers for this Amazon Quiz. Check it out:

Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz Answers

Question 1: What is the thickness of Ultra Slim vivo X60? Answer: (A) 7.36mm

Question 2: What are the benefits of vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System? Answer: (D) All of the above

Question 3: What are the feature benefits of Gimbal Stabilization present in X60 Pro? Answer: (D) All of the above

Question 4: What is the industry-leading largest aperture used in X60 Pro? Answer: (B) f/1.48

Question 5: Which feature of the X60 Series helps you get added performance boost? Answer: (A) Virtual RAM



Amazon Quiz Participation Steps