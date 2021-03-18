Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz: Here Are All The Correct Answers For This Quiz

Amazon has returned with the Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz in which the users can answer questions and have a chance at winning some exciting prizes. The Amazon Vivo X60 Series Quiz is one that tests the customer's knowledge about the features of the X60 Pro smartphone. Vivo is soon to launch three smartphones in this series – Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro and Vivo X60 Pro+. Here's a list of all the correct answers for this Amazon Quiz. Check it out:
Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz Answers
- Question 1: What is the thickness of Ultra Slim vivo X60?
- Question 2: What are the benefits of vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System?
- Answer: (D) All of the above
- Question 3: What are the feature benefits of Gimbal Stabilization present in X60 Pro?
- Answer: (D) All of the above
- Question 4: What is the industry-leading largest aperture used in X60 Pro?
- Question 5: Which feature of the X60 Series helps you get added performance boost?
Amazon Quiz Participation Steps
- Since this is available in the Amazon App only so it is suggested to download and install the Amazon app on Android or iOS from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store respectively.
- Next, you need to open the Amazon App
- Sign-in into your Amazon Account
- You will have to create a new account if you don't have one already.
- Navigate to the homepage and then go to Offers > click on Amazon Vivo X60 Quiz.
- A second approach to go into the quiz page is by going to Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Click on the Amazon Quiz Banner
- Click on the “Start” Button
- Now you will need to correctly answer the questions presented to you for that quiz in order to win exciting prizes
- After you have answered all the Amazon Vivo X60 quiz questions correctly, you will become eligible to have a chance at winning the prize through the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- There will be a winners declaration date on the quiz page on which the winners will be displayed.