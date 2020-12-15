Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz Answers, December 15: Answer And Win Amazon Pay Balance

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz where users can answer a few simple questions to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz for December 15, 2020, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon quiz today - Contest details

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz prize: Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000.

Amazon Pay balance worth Rs. 5,000. Amazon quiz date and time: The quiz is live and will run from December 15, 12:00 AM IST to December 20, 12:00 AM IST.

The quiz is live and will run from December 15, 12:00 AM IST to December 20, 12:00 AM IST. Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon quiz today: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win Amazon Pay balance in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw.

Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale Quiz answers - December 15

Here are all the Amazon Wardrobe Refresh Sale quiz answers for December 15:

Question 1. How long is Prime Early Access going to go on during Wardrobe Refresh Sale?

Answer: 24 hours

Question 2. When does the Prime early access start for Amazon Fashion Wardrobe Refresh Sale ?

Answer: 15th December 2020

Question 3. Which Brands are going to be available during Wardrobe Refresh Sale?

Answer: All of the above

Question 4. Which one of these jackets is a puffer jacket?

Answer: First image

Question 5. What are the dates of Wardrobe Refresh Sale?

Answer:16th - 20th December

Question 6. Which one of the below is a hoop earring?

Answer: Third Image

Question 7. Name the brand from the image.

Answer: Puma

Image credits: Shutterstock