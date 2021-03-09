Amazon Women's Day Quiz Answers For March 09th; Stand A Chance To Win Oppo Reno5

Amazon Quiz is back and this time it comes with an Amazon Women's Day quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for March 08, 2021, is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win winter essentials by answering questions correctly. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes.

The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the exciting rewards. Read on.

Today’s Amazon Women's Day quiz Information

Amazon Quiz Date: March 8, 2021

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: various

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Oppo Reno5 quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Women's Day quiz answers

The theme of International Women's Day 2021 is 'Choose to _________ '. Fill in the blanks

Answer 1- Challenge

International Women's Day was celebrated for the first time by the United Nations in which decade?

Answer 2- 1970s

On March 8th, 2020 which two countries competed in front of a packed MCG crowd in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final?

Answer 3- Australia and India

The first woman to get the Nobel Prize, got it in which field in the year 1903?

Answer 4- Physics

In 2001 Bismillah Khan and ___________ received the Bharat Ratna, the last instance of a woman receiving the award. Fill in the blanks