Amazon Women's Entrepreneurship Day Quiz: Know All The Answers For This Amazon Quiz

Amazon Women's Entrepreneurship day Quiz is back this time it comes with a Spin And Win Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win prizes worth Rs. 20,000. The Amazon Quiz for November 17, 2020, is live now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the OnePlus Nord smartphone.

Today’s Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Information

Amazon Spin and Win Quiz Prize: INR 20,000

INR 20,000 Amazon Quiz Date: November 17 to November 30, 2020

November 17 to November 30, 2020 Amazon Quiz Time: 8 am–12 pm

8 am–12 pm Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is INR 20,000 cash prize that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz Today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign-in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners have announced on the winner's list declaration date

Amazon Women's Entrepreneurship Day Quiz Answer

Question 1: When is Women's Entrepreneurship Day?

Answer: 19th November

Question 2: In which year was the first Women's Entrepreneurship day held? The inaugural event was held in Newyork City at the United Nations

Answer: 2014

Question 3: Which of the following Amazon program supports and empowers Women Entrepreneurs

Answer: Amazon Saheli

Question 4: In which of the following ways one can celebrate Women's Entrepreneurship Day?

Answer: All of the Above

Question 5: What stories will you find on Amazon Saheli's Women Entrepreneurship day store?

Answer: Inspiring stories of women sellers

