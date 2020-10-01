Amazon World Animal Day Quiz Answers For October 1st; Chance To Win Rs 5,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon World Animal day Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to cashback in Amazon Pay. The Amazon Quiz for October 1st, is live now, and 10 lucky winners will be eligible to win a Rs 5,000. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide an opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. So, let us check out the questions and answers for today's Amazon World animal day quiz.

Amazon Pay Quiz information

Today’s Amazon quiz prize: Rs 5,000

Amazon quiz date: October 1st to October 10th

Winners list declaration date: To be announced

How to play Amazon Pay Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon Quiz today - Prizes and odds of winning

Lucky winners will be rewarded with Rs 5,000 for answering all the questions correctly. The winners will be decided based on a lucky draw that will be carried out during the contest period and a total of 10 winners will be selected. The odds of winning the contest may also depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly.

World Animal Day quiz answers

Q1: Where Do You Find This Animal?

Answer 1: Australia

Q2: What Is The Name Of This Animal Who Gives Birth To 2-10 Pups A Year?

Answer 2: Skunk

Q3: Felis Catus Is The Scientific Name Of Which Of These Animals?

Answer 3: CAT

Q4: Which Animal Is Typically Called The ‘King Of The Jungle’?

Answer 4: LION

Q5: This Animal Is The National Animal Of India.

Answer 5: Tiger

