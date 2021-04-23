Amazon World Book Day Quiz Answers For April 23rd; Stand A Chance To Win Exciting Prizes

Amazon India has returned with its Amazon World Book Day quiz where users can answer one simple question to be eligible to win some exciting prizes. The Amazon Guess and Win daily quiz for April 23rd, 2021, has finally started and is available on the Amazon app right now. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and general knowledge questions and provide an opportunity for users to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out today's Amazon quiz answers.

Amazon World Book Day quiz information

Amazon Prize: Rs 20,000

Date: April 23rd, 2021

Winners list declaration date: To be announced after the contest.

Amazon World Book Day quiz: Prizes and odds of winning

Participants can win the various prizes in the Amazon Quiz today. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. You can also tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon app-only contest, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Open the Amazon app and sign in to your Amazon account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > FunZone.

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards Quiz' banner and tap on the 'Start' button.

Step 5: You have to answer all questions correctly in the Amazon Pay Ring of Rewards contest.

Step 6: After answering the Amazon question correctly, you will enter the lucky draw

Amazon World Book Day quiz answers

Question 1: ‘Soorarai Pottru’ a popular Amazon Prime original is adapted from a book written by G. R. Gopinath. What’s the name of the book?

Answer: Simply Fly, a Deccan odyssey

Question 2: Famous Youtuber, Jay Setty has written ________ this bestselling book.

Answer: Think like a Monk

Question 3: Which author has written the famous book about marriages between people from two different states?

Answer: Chetan Bhagat

Question 4: Which of these is an e-reader released by Amazon under the Kindle brand?

Answer: Kindle Oasis

Question 5: What’s the name of the latest Audible Original written by famous nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar?

Answer: Secrets of Good Health

Question 6: Fill in the blanks in the title of this book by Amish Tripathi. ‘______: Enemy of Aryavarta’

Answer: Raavan

Image credits: Shutterstock