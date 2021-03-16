Amazon World Maths Day Quiz Answers For March 16; Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon World Maths Day quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon World Maths Day quiz for March 16, 2021 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win exciting prizes in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the amazon quiz today below to know the Amazon quiz answer. Read on for amazon quiz answers.

Today’s Amazon World Maths Day quiz information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 20,000

Amazon Quiz Date: March 16, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon Quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Amazon World Maths day quiz answers

Question 1: In 2019, UNESCO proclaimed that 14th March would be observed as International Day of Mathematics. 14th March is also celebrated as what?

Answer: (A) Pi Day

Question 2: An organization called _____ Learning also organizes World Maths Day – an international celebration of mathematics. Fill in the blanks

Answer: (D) 3P

Question 3: In the movie ‘A Beautiful Mind’, Russel Crowe plays the role of which famous mathematician?

Answer: (B) John Nash

Question 4: In 2018, New Delhi born Akshay Venkatesh won which of these awards, named in honour of a Canadian mathematician?

Answer: (A) Fields Medal

Question 5: 1729 – the smallest number that can be expressed as a sum of two cubes in two different ways is named after which two mathematicians?

Answer: (C) Hardy and Ramanujan

Question 6: ‘Puzzles to puzzle you’, ‘In the Wonderland of Numbers’ and ‘The Book of Numbers’ are all written by which mathematical genius?