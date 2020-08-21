Amazon World Photography Day Quiz Answers: Win A Sony Alpha Mirrorless Camera

The Amazon World Photography Day Quiz for August 19, 2020 is live. One lucky winner will be eligible to win a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera. Check out the questions and Amazon World Photography Day Quiz answers to bag a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera.
Amazon Quiz Today Information:
- Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera
- Amazon Quiz Date: August 19, 2020- August 26, 2020
- Amazon Quiz Time: 00:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:00 p.m. (IST)
- Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced
Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning
There is a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera that will be awarded to one lucky winner in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
How to Play the Amazon Quiz?
- Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.
- Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)
- Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon World Photography Day Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone
- Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button
- Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera.
- Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw
- Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date
Today’s Amazon World Photography Day Quiz
Amazon Quiz Answers:
Question 1. Who invented the first digital camera?
Answer 1. Steven Sasson
Question 2. A flash is a device used in Photography Day producing a flash of artificial light to help illuminate a scene.
Answer 2. TRUE
Question 3. Which of these are a known camera making brands?
Answer 3. All of the above
Question 4. ____ is a mode of photography in which a person clicks a photo of oneself, typically taken with a smartphone.
Answer 4. Selfie
Question 5. ‘Photography’ comes from the Greek words PHOTOS and GRAPHOS. What does it mean?
Answer 5. Light Drawing
Promo Image Source: Shutterstock