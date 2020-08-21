Amazon World Photography Day Quiz Answers: Win A Sony Alpha Mirrorless Camera

The Amazon World Photography Day Quiz for August 19, 2020 is live. One lucky winner will be eligible to win a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera. Check out the questions and Amazon World Photography Day Quiz answers to bag a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 21 2020: Amazon Fujifilm X-A7 Camera Quiz Answers

Amazon Quiz Today Information:

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera

Amazon Quiz Date: August 19, 2020- August 26, 2020

Amazon Quiz Time: 00:00:01 a.m.- 11:59:00 p.m. (IST)

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 20 2020: Amazon ₹50,000 Amazon Pay Balance Quiz Answers

Amazon quiz answers today - Prizes and odds of winning

There is a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera that will be awarded to one lucky winner in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 19 2020: Amazon Huawei P30 Pro Smartphone Quiz Answers

How to Play the Amazon Quiz?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon World Photography Day Quiz. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer all the questions correctly in order to be eligible to win a Sony Alpha Mirrorless camera.

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Today’s Amazon World Photography Day Quiz

Amazon Quiz Answers:

Question 1. Who invented the first digital camera?

Answer 1. Steven Sasson

Question 2. A flash is a device used in Photography Day producing a flash of artificial light to help illuminate a scene.

Answer 2. TRUE

Question 3. Which of these are a known camera making brands?

Answer 3. All of the above

Question 4. ____ is a mode of photography in which a person clicks a photo of oneself, typically taken with a smartphone.

Answer 4. Selfie

Question 5. ‘Photography’ comes from the Greek words PHOTOS and GRAPHOS. What does it mean?

Answer 5. Light Drawing

ALSO READ: Amazon Quiz Answers Today, August 18 2020: Amazon Samsonite Suitcase Quiz Answers

Promo Image Source: Shutterstock