Amazon World Sleep Day Quiz Answers For March 19: Check This Answer Bank To Win

On the occasion of World Sleep Day, Amazon, like many other brands, which participated in spreading awareness on the importance of sleep to their audience. Amazon took it a step further and made a quiz on it to keep their customers more engaged. Along with the Amazon World Sleep Day quiz, the e-commerce giant has also come up with quizzes on Holi, Happiness Day, Maths Day and Storytelling Day.

World Sleep Day Quiz Answers

For those who are new to the quiz and need instructions on how to find it on the app, open the Amazon app and scroll down to Amazon offers, which will be there on the home page. One can also cut the hassle and simply search for "Funzone Quiz" on the search bar. The user will be redirected to the page which is equipped with several spin and win games and quizzes for different occasions. Scroll to search for the Amazon World Sleep Day Quiz and get started with the game. If the user answers all five questions correctly, they'll advance to level 2 which will be based on a lucky draw.

Following are the Amazon quiz answers -

Q: What's the slogan for World Sleep Day 2021?

A: Regular Sleep, Healthy Future

Q: What does REM stand for in the REM Sleep Stage?

A: Rapid Eye Movement

Q: Name the Greek God of Sleep, who is the brother of Thanatos, the God of Death?

A: Hypnos

Q: What 2019 horror film is based on the sequel to Stephen King's 1977 novel 'The Shining'?

A: Doctor Sleep

Q: Which of the following is known as the Sleep Hormone?

A: Melatonin

The winners will be able to see the final results on March 23, 2021, to determine whether they've won the lucky draw. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Tweeting about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon will give you a higher chance of winning. Amazon focuses on two types of offers, product-based or opportunity to win cash prizes. The Amazon World Sleep Day Quiz gives the opportunity to win up to Rs.50,000.