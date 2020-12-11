Amazon's The Tea Lover's Quiz Answers For December 11th; Win Rs 10,000

Amazon India is back with the daily The Tea Lover's Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win e0xciting prizes. The Pay Amazon Se Quiz for December 11, 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win Rs 10,000 in Amazon Pay. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the Amazon car and bike protection quiz answers below to know the Amazon quiz answers.

Today’s The Tea Lover's Quiz Information

Today’s Amazon Quiz Prize: Rs 10,000

Amazon Quiz Date: December 11, 2020

Winners List Declaration Date: To be announced

Prizes and odds of winning in The Tea Lover's Quiz

The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

How to Play the Amazon quiz today?

Step 1: This is an Amazon App only offer, so we suggest you download & install the Amazon Android or iOS app from Google Play Store or Apple’s App Store.

Step 2: Now open the Amazon App & Sign in into your Amazon Account (Create an account if you do not have an existing Amazon account)

Step 3: How to go to the Amazon Quiz? Go to the homepage and scroll down in the Amazon app > Offers > click on Amazon Quiz 8 AM to 12 PM. Another way to go to the Amazon Quiz page is by clicking on the Menu > Programs and Features > FunZone

Step 4: Now just click the Amazon Quiz Banner & start the quiz by tapping the “Start” Button

Step 5: You have to answer the five questions correctly in the Daily Amazon Quiz in order to be eligible to win exciting prizes

Step 6: After answering all of today’s Amazon Quiz questions correctly, you will then be eligible for the Amazon Quiz winners’ lucky draw

Step 7: The Amazon Quiz lucky draw winners are announced on the winners list declaration date

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

The Tea Lover's Quiz answers

Q1. Ceylon Tea refers to teas that are usually cultivated in which country?

Sri Lanka

Q2. Tea grown in which region of India is highly prized, leading many to call it “the champagne of teas”?

Darjeeling

Q3. What was not commonly added to tea until the end of the seventeeth century?

Milk

Q4. Costing more than 30 times its weight in gold, Da Hong Pao – one of the most expensive teas in the world comes from which country?

China

Q5. In which Asterix book, do the Gauls pretend that tea leaves in hot water is actually magic potion, to motivate their allies?

Asterix in Britain

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study