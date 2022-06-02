Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy Launches App For People To File Corruption-related Complaints

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday, June 2, launched the '14400' app, which is developed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and is dedicated to the people to register corruption-related complaints against the officials in the state. The app also aims to ensure fool-proof evidence to present before the court.

The ACB developed the app under the direction of the 49-year-old Chief Minister as many of these complaints could not be backed with evidence, thus the case standing weak. Hence, to make it simpler for people, a sophisticated app has been designed to aid the people in reporting corruption.

Andhra Pradesh CM launches anti-corruption app

“The 14400 mobile app has been launched to curtail corruption. The government, right from its inception has been stressing on no corruption. Without corruption and discrimination, we have distributed Rs. 1,41,000 Cr directly into the hands of beneficiaries,” CM Jagan Mohan Reddy noted while launching the app.

Similar to the Disha App, the ACB app is designed to assist people in registering complaints through the use of modern information technology and also maintain transparency. The complainant will be able to record audio, video, and photo evidence while registering the complaint. This app gives an in-built feature to ensure the evidence is recorded and attached with the complaint.

“In every office across the state, all they have to do is, switch on the phone, download the app and press the button and engage in a conversation. Data is immediately transferred to the ACB. It is very simple,” CM Jagan Reddy added.

App to ensure foolproof solution to people

Earlier, people would file a complaint via the toll-free number, 14400, but they were less likely to submit evidence with it. This would become a hassle for the ACB to solve cases as they would have no substantial evidence to investigate. Thus, identifying the laxity in the process, Chief Minister had directed officials to develop an app that would solve all these problems and ensure a foolproof solution to the people.

With the new ACB 14400 app, these problems would be put to an end and provide an opportunity to immediately report corruption with evidence. Officials are planning to conduct awareness seminars at the district, municipality, mandal, and panchayat levels through the village and ward secretariat system. People will also be informed about the use of the app through advertisements in pamphlets, on TV, and in papers.

