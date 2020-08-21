Android 11 Phones To Offer Wireless Android Auto: Which Cars Support The Wireless Feature?

Android Auto is a highly useful mobile application from Google that allows people to use some of the most essential mobile apps on a compatible car display. You can use the service to access and control a range of features such as navigation and maps, calls, music and more.

The company also introduced a wireless feature a while ago which allows users to connect to their cars using Wi-Fi network. However, this feature was only restricted to Google’s Pixel and Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

The technology giant has now confirmed that the Android Auto wireless capability will be extended to all the devices that are running on Android 11. This means you will no longer need a USB cable if you have the upcoming Android 11 update which is set to release later this year.

However, you will need to make sure that your smartphone supports 5GHz Wi-Fi for the wireless feature to function. In addition, it is also worth noting that the people residing in Japan and Russia won’t have access to the service as these territories have some additional regulatory requirements and do not support the Android Auto wireless feature. The service should be available for the rest of the countries. All you need to have is a phone that has the Android 11 operating system that supports 5GHz Wi-Fi.

Which cars support wireless Android Auto?

There are a number of aftermarket car stereos that come with wireless integration with devices that support the wireless feature. As of last year, there were no cars that offered factory wireless compatibility. However, according to USA Today, a number of new vehicles might get Android Auto wireless. Ivy Chen, Communications Lead at Google’s Android Auto division, revealed that the company are in discussions with several OEM partners to integrate the wireless capability in their vehicles soon.

How to setup Android Auto?

If you have the latest Google Pixel phone or Samsung smartphone, you can still run Google Android on your device. The feature works perfectly on the Galaxy S8, S9, S10, and the latest Note series. Make sure that your phone is up to date and has Android version 9.0. You will also need to ensure that the Android Auto App is running on version 4.7 or higher. Once you have that, follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Connect your smartphone to your car.

When you are connecting your device with your car for the very first time, you will need to pair them using Bluetooth. Google recommends that you keep your Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Location services enabled at the time of initial setup.

Step 2: Insert one end of the USB cable into your Android phone and the other one will go into your car’s USB port.

Step 3: Complete the setup by following the on-screen instructions.

Image credits: Google Play