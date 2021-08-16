Android 12 Brings In New Game Dashboard Widget For More In-game Accessibility; Check Out

Android 12 has become a trending topic since Google started testing its beta version. This Android 12 beta testing has helped the players to get to know about this upcoming Android 12 OS. Google has prioritised their objective to improve the gaming experience. The developers have added features like the Android 12’s Game Dashboard that helps to know more about your Play Games account by showing the Achievement and Leaderboard progress. This has been picked up by the gaming community and they are curious to learn more about the Android 12 Game Dashboard. Read more.

Android 12 Game Dashboard released with a recent update

The developers at Google have released the new Play Games v2021.07.28550 update. This has brought in the new Android 12 Game Dashboard to some specific phones and devices. The feature brings up a pop-up menu while playing the game. This helps the players to set the stats of the ongoing watch without actually pausing the game. Industry experts suggest that this update will only be available if your device is eligible to run Android 12 Beta 4. Google has partnered up with a list of tech giants around the world for making their Android 12 available on their devices. They have listed all of these collaborations on Android 12’s official website. Here is some more information about all Android 12 supported devices confirmed by Google.

More about Android 12

Google’s new OS, Android 12 demands a lot more from the devices to ensure the seamless functioning of all their features and changes. The update is going to be compatible with the latest and upcoming devices launched in India. Google has also released the latest update to make their Android 12 compatible with phones like Pixel 3 or newer phones, Xiaomi Mi 11 and the OnePlus 9 series. Industry experts also suggest that the upcoming Google devices like the Pixel 6 are going to be preloaded with this new Android 12. Google has also released its Android 14 Beta 4 for Android TV along with the ADT-3 developer kit. Here is a list of top devices that are eligible to run Android 12.