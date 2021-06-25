Android Apps On Windows 11 - Is It True? Know How It Works And Other Details

During the Windows 11 launch event held on Thursday (June 24, 2021), Microsoft announced the upcoming version of windows, which is officially named Windows 11. Interestingly, Windows 11 will support Android Apps directly, and they will be installable from the new app store. Panos Panay, the Chief Product Officer at Microsoft announced that Android Apps will be integrated into the taskbar and Start Menu. Keep reading to know more about how to run Android Apps on Windows 11.

Android Apps on Windows 11

Windows 11 would support Android Apps, which will directly be available via the new app store. During the Windows 11 launch event, Microsoft demonstrated the integration of the Amazon Appstore within the Microsoft Store to facilitate the availability of Android Apps. In the official blog post, Microsoft confirmed that Windows customers will be able to discover Android apps in Microsoft Store and acquire them through the Amazon AppStore.

Microsoft would use Intel Bridge Technology

As mentioned by the Chief Product Officer at Microsoft, the Android Apps will be brought to life on Windows 11 using Intel Bridge Technology. According to the chipmaker, "Intel Bridge Technology is a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows." The technology is also reported to work with AMD and ARM machines. However, more details on the same would be available post Windows 11 public launches.

How many Android Apps would be available to download?

Currently, Amazon AppStore has about 500,000 apps, which might be integrated within the new Microsoft Store. On the other side, Google Play Store has about 3.5 million apps. Since Windows 11 will be available as a free upgrade for Windows 10 devices, it is highly unlikely that Microsoft would charge the users for running Android Apps on Windows 11. However, the possibility of a few paid Android Apps cannot be denied at the moment, as they are also present in Google Play Store. To check whether a PC is eligible for a Windows 11 free upgrade, a user can download the PC Health Check app via Microsoft's website.

IMAGE: MICROSOFT WEBSITE