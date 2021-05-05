Android Users Finally Get An IOS Revamped Media-sharing Feature Of WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been bringing up features constantly with several new updates in the past. The Facebook-owned app introduced a payments feature in a messenger platform which is undeniably quite helpful for many users. However, this time, the organisation has revamped the feature in which people could share videos and pictures on their online chats. This new WhatsApp feature enlarges the content that is shared in chats and does not crop out the pictures or videos. So, if you have been wondering about the new WhatsApp feature introduced recently, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

WhatsApp finally rolls out an old iOS feature to Android users

The newly changed media sharing feature was first introduced to iOS users, but WhatsApp has finally rolled out for Android users through the 2.21.71 update. This new feature by the organisation will now let users see larger images and video previews in chats. The revamped media sharing feature enlarges the content that is shared in chats, so you can view it without having to tap on the image or the video to open it on the big screen.

However small a change it might appear to be, it makes it less complex for new users and saves some time as well. You can now focus on chatting without needing to distract the purpose by tapping the photo or the video, then hitting backspace to reply. WhatsApp announced the change in the feature on their official Twitter account by writing: “Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile.”

Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That's the perfect reason to smile ðŸ˜„ pic.twitter.com/2lzG5jLTKz — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 30, 2021

Most importantly, the organisation also shared a short video preview of how this revamped media sharing feature would look like. As you can see in the video, you will be able to notice that the pictures and videos no longer appear in a square-shaped box. Meaning, you can now see them in their original size which previously needed users to tap on the image. The Facebook-owned messenger app also hinted that the feature is now available across all platforms.

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK