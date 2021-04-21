Apple Card Family Sharing: Share The Apple Credit Card With Your Spouse And Children

Apple announced a lot of new products and services at their Apple Spring Loaded live event. While the new iPad Pro and the new iMacs overshadowed everything else just by the virtue of how innovative they are, there's something in the new Apple services line up that shouldn't be overlooked. The Apple Credit card has been changed in many ways to make it more convenient and accessible for users and their families. Apple has added the Apple Card Family and Apple Card Spouse Sharing in their credit card program. Read on to know the features of the new Apple Credit Card.

What is Apple Card Family?

The Apple Card Family is a new innovative way for Apple Card users to share it with their family or spouse. The idea behind the Apple Card Family Sharing is that it will allow families to track purchases, manage expenses and build a credit score together as a family, instead of individual credit scores for each spouse. The Apple Card Family will be available in the US starting from May, as mentioned in the official Apple blog.

Apple Card Family will allow two users to co-own an Apple Card and share their credit and expenses together. The Apple Card Family also has the option to enable parents to share it with their children, with spending limits. According to Apple, 'Apple Card Family is designed to help the Family Sharing group achieve a healthier financial life by making it easy to track spending, all on iPhone and with a single monthly bill.' You can read more about the Apple Card Family on Apple' blog here.

Apple is putting out the Apple Card, this will allow spouses and partners to not only share the credit line, but earn the benefits to their credit score. Anyone over the age of 13 is eligible to be apart of the Apple Card Family.#AppleEvent #Apple #AppleCardFamily pic.twitter.com/scfUV2WCn1 — Ayoka Systems (@ayokasystems) April 20, 2021

Apple Card Family Features

Apple Card Family users can add up to five people to their Apple Card Account. All users must be part of the same Apple Family Sharing group and over 13 years of age.

Apple Card can be shared with any eligible adult, above the age of 18 as a co-owner, providing the opportunity for a couple or family to build a credit history together and have the flexibility of an increased combined spending limit.

Apple Card can be shared with anyone over the age of 13 years as a 'participant' with spending limits. This feature has specifically been made for parents to share with their children, and to teach them better spending habit, as Apple's blog states.

Existing Apple Card customers can also merge their Apple Card accounts, which will give them a higher shared credit limit. Apple Card Family owners will get cashback on their daily purchases. +

Image Source: Apple Live Event