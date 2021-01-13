Apple IOS 12.5.1 Now Released For Older IPhone And IPad Models | Check Out List

Apple Inc. is an American multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, that designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, computer software, and online services. It was founded on April 1, 1976, Cupertino, California, the United States by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. Here, you will know all about the new iOS 12.5.1 update changes.

Apple iPhone iOS 12.5.1

Recently, Apple had released the iOS 12.5 update and right after around one month of this release, iOS 12.5.1 is also out now. This new release is for older iPhones and iPad. This update is going to include several bug fixes for the COVID-19 exposure notification feature.

The iOS 12.5 for older iPhones and iPads last month brought support for COVID-19 exposure notifications. This was actually a really big change due to the fact that it will give the option of contact tracing to all the iPhones that don’t support iOS 14. Examples of some of these devices is the iPhone 6 series.

In the release notes for the update, it is written that this update fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications could incorrectly display logging profile language. Users can update their iPhone or iPad by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 12.5.1 download is available for all of the following devices:

iPad Air (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,1)

iPad Air (Cellular) (iPad4,2)

iPad Air (China) (iPad4,3)

iPad mini 2 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,4)

iPad mini 2 (Cellular) (iPad4,5)

iPad mini 2 (China) (iPad4,6)

iPad mini 3 (Wi-Fi) (iPad4,7)

iPad mini 3 (Cellular) (iPad4,8)

iPad mini 3 (China) (iPad4,9)

iPhone 5s (GSM/LTE) (iPhone6,1)

iPhone 5s (CDMA/LTE) (iPhone6,2)

iPhone 6 Plus (iPhone7,1)

iPhone 6 (iPhone7,2)

iPod touch 6G (iPod7,1)

When any compatible device that is connected to a computer needs an update, the users can get an IPSW file downloaded automatically through iTunes after going through the accepting prompt in order to update the device. To go through with all this, you will have to find the AppData folder. But if for some reason you are unable to locate this AppData folder, just check the status of your hidden files settings in Windows.

