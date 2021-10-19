Apple Music Voice Plan To Be Available At Rs 49 Per Month; Check Details

During the Apple Unleashed event, Apple announced its new Music Voice Plan. The Apple Music Voice Plan will come with a personalised in-app experience with suggestions and playlists based on the owner's music preferences, which will be deduced from recently played songs using Apple's voice assistant Siri. The paid service will be available for users in India later this year and those interested can also opt for a free trial.

Upon the launch of Apple Music Voice Plan, Oliver Schusser, Apple's Vice President of Apple Music and Beats says that "Apple Music and Siri are natural partners and already work seamlessly together. With Siri actively used on hundreds of millions of devices worldwide, we are thrilled to add this new plan that delivers an effortless music experience just by using your voice and makes Apple Music accessible to even more people around the world."

Apple Music Voice Plan to offer access to over 90 million songs

The new Apple Music Voice Plan will be available for Rs 49 per month later this fall in selected countries and regions across the world. Through the subscription, users will be able to access Apple Music's global catalogue of over 90 million songs along with complete playback control. A seven-day free trial is also available. Interestingly, Apple Music will also provide mood and activity-based curated playlists, along with different genres of music as well. Besides all the other features, the service will also offer Apple Music Radio.

Users will be able to subscribe to the Apple Music Voice Plan through Siri by saying "Hey Siri, start my Apple Music Voice Trial." or by using the Apple Music app. Once a user is subscribed to the new Apple Music Voice Plan, they will be able to play music across all Siri-enabled devices such as Apple CarPlay, iPhone, AirPods, HomePod Mini and other Apple devices. The service will heavily rely upon Siri's voice recognition and AI-enabled capabilities for analysing songs for moods, genres and then listing them accordingly. That being said, it is going to be an affordable and easy-to-use service from Apple, as the users will be able to control it through their voice.

Image: APPLE.COM