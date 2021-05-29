Apple Podcasts Subscriptions Fails To Keep May Launch Plan; Here's Why

After Apple TV +, the tech giant had announced plans for a podcasts platform to provide an entertaining experience for their listeners. While the much anticipated unveiling was scheduled for May, the company is now delaying the launch until June, as per reports. The reason being cited for the delay is issues faced by the creators of the content after uploading their shows that were set to come up on the platform.

Apple Podcasts Subscriptions to be delayed by 1 month

Apple had announced the podcast subscription service in April during the April Spring Loaded Event, while informing that the platform would be launched in May. However, the tech giants are reportedly adding last-minute tweaks to the platform, and have shot an email to the podcast crators and stated that the delay was to provide them the ‘best of experience.' As per reports, they also acknowledged that some podcast creators were facing issues with Podcasts Directory, slower show updates for some of the listeners, podcasts not showing up in searches, among other issues.

Apple shared that they will keep the creators in the loop about updates, and other guidance on tips on catering to their subscriptions and channels.

The platform allows podcast creators an opportunity to charge for their content, with Apple taking up a 30 per cent commission for the first year of subscription, that would become 15 per cent after the completion of the first year.

Ad-free content, early access to new launches, and a parallel service named Channels, which offers the chance to watch a group of shows curated by creators, are some of the features of the platform.