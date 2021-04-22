Last Updated:

Apps Drawing Over Screen Google Pay Problem Explained! Know How To Solve

Apps drawing over screen Google Pay problem has been confusing users a lot. Here is everything you need to know how to solve and more. Read ahead.

apps drawing over screen

Google Pay app


Google Pay is one of the most popular digital wallet platforms that allows users to make a variety of online transactions. With the help of Google Pay, you can easily send or request money from your friends and family members. Additionally, one can also recharge their prepaid devices and pay utility bills. Also, the app hosts some interesting events that help people to get extra cashback codes, scratch cards and more. However, recently many users have been reporting a single issue about the "apps drawing over screen Google Pay problem". If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Solution tops drawing over screen Google Pay problem

The Google Pay app, previously introduced in the market as the Tez app, operates atop the revolutionary Unified Payments Interface, developed by the National Payments Corporation of India. However, Google Pay users are having huge problems with the display over other apps. Nevertheless, after going through several user complaints it seems that the problem is somehow related to failed verification on Google Pay. 

Many users came forward mentioning that they were unable to set up their Google Pay account after the re-install. Meaning that the app involves an interface in which the users need an OTP and if not received, then the process of adding a bank account fails. So, there are two issues faced by Google Pay users.  

However, there is no comment about the OTP problem, but the apps drawing over the problem found their parts of solutions. According to a Twitter user, one can try and fix the problem by exiting "any app that might be drawing over the screen and try again” error prevents them from using the app. People also suggested rebooting your smartphone device. Nevertheless, if you have been facing issues like this, then you don't have to worry about it because Google has admitted that there is an issue at their end and that a fix is in the works already. So, if the provided fix does not work for you, it is highly recommended that you try to wait until there is a server-side fix or through an app update. 

